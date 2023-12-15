INGLEWOOD, Ca (DC News Now) – Fresh off their bye week, the Washington Commanders will go to Inglewood, California, and take on the Los Angeles Rams.

For the Commanders, a shot at a postseason berth is far from likely, as they sit at 4-9 on the season, they are going into Sunday just hoping to pick up a win for the first time in five weeks.

“4-9 is tough,” says Eric Bieniemy, offensive coordinator and assistant head coach of the Washington Commanders. “It’s very tough, not gonna lie. It can emotionally eat at you. But this is a part of the business when you’re trying to establish a culture of who you are and establish a new way of doing things.”

Meanwhile, these last four games of the season are extremely important for the Rams. They are on the bubble in the NFC, hoping to make a push for a playoff spot.

Rams’ head coach Sean McVay, was an assistant coach with the Washington franchise eight years ago, and he says that he’s not overlooking this Washington commander’s team.

Especially, with head coach Ron Rivera making the calls for the defense. McVay says he has a great deal of respect for Rivera, and he’s been very, very impressed with what their young quarterback Sam Howell has been able to do.

“He’s a baller,” says McVay. “I mean, this guy’s got the ability to create, you can see he sees the field well, and when things do go off schedule, he’s got the athleticism and the escape ability to buy time. They got playmakers all around and you see why the people and the players in that organization have such belief in him. He’s dangerous as hell for sure.”

Back in Washington, injuries continue to pile up for the Commanders. On Friday, running back Brian Robinson Jr. was ruled out for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. Ron Rivera told the media on Friday to expect to see a lot more of Antonio Gibson and rookie running back, Chris Rodriguez Jr.