WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It looked like we were heading for a record breaker when it came to temperatures in the DMV on Monday, and we nailed it.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said that as of 4 p.m., the temperature at Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington County, Va. reached 98 degrees. That broke the previous record-high temperature of 96 degrees for the date, which was set on Sept. 4, 2019.

The location at DCA is the official climate site for D.C.

The temperature at Washington Dulles International Airport in Loudoun County, Va. reached 99 degrees, breaking the record of 95 degrees for Sept. 4, which was set in 1985.

The National Weather Service said Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) recorded 99 degrees as of 4 p.m., another record. The previous high temperature for the date there was 96 degrees which came on Sept. 4 2019 and Sept. 4, 1937.