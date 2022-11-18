MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man is accused of burglarizing a restaurant in Silver Spring several times within the span of a few months, and detectives released security footage that they hope will lead them to him.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said the series of burglaries at Mi Rancho, located in the 8700 block of Ramsey Ave., started in July. They said that since then, the same man has broken into the Mexican restaurant six times. In each case, he hops over a fence in order to get inside, then steals items, and leaves.

The video shows him climbing over the fence and dropping down to the patio area of the property.

Montgomery County Department of Police

Anyone with information about who the person in the video is or the burglaries, themselves, can call (240) 773-6870 or (240) 773-TIPS. You also have the option of dialing Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest the person responsible for the burglaries. Callers can remain anonymous.