MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Commuters that use Ride On busses be advised, there are several detours on your route today.
Due to President Joe Biden’s Rockville rally, the bus routes will be shifted between the hours of 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.
The detours are as follows:
- Route 44 To Twinbrook Station: From Church St, LEFT on 355 N. Right on Edmonston Dr, back on route.
- Route 44 to Rockville Station: From Edmonston Dr, RIGHT on 355 S. to Rockville Station West.
- Route 46 to Medical Station: Stay on N Washington St, LEFT on E Middle Ln, RIGHT go through light RIGHT into RE Station.
- Route 46 to Montgomery College: From Church St, RIGHT on 355 N, LEFT on E Middle Ln, RIGHT on N. Washington back on route.
- Route 47 to Bethesda Station: From Church St, RIGHT on 355 N, LEFT on E Middle Ln, LEFT on N Washington St, RIGHT on W Montgomery Ave merge to LEFT onto Great Falls Rd, RIGHT onto Falls Rd back on route.
- Route 47 to Rockville Station: Stay on Falls Rd, LEFT on Great Falls Rd, continue straight on W Montgomery Ave, LEFT on N Washington St, RIGHT on E Middle Ln, go through light RIGHT into RW Station.
- Route 54 to Rockville Station: Stay on W Montgomery Ave, LEFT on N Washington, RIGHT on E Middle Ln, go through light RIGHT into RW Station.
- Route 54 to Lake Forest Transit: From Church St, RIGHT on 355 N, LEFT on E Middle Ln, LEFT on N Washington St, RIGHT on W Montgomery Ave, continue normal routing.
- Route 56 to Lake Forest Transit: From Church St, RIGHT on 355 N, LEFT on E Middle Ln, LEFT on N Washington St, RIGHT on W Montgomery Ave merge to LEFT onto Great Falls Rd, RIGHT onto Falls Rd back on route.
- Route 56 to Rockville Station: Stay on Falls Rd, LEFT on Great Falls Rd, continue straight on W Montgomery Ave, LEFT on N Washington St, RIGHT on E Middle Ln pass light into RW Station.
- Route 63 to Rockville Station: Stay on W Montgomery Ave, LEFT on N Washington, RIGHT on E Middle Ln, go through light RIGHT into RW Station.
- Route 63 to Lake Forest Transit: From Church St, RIGHT on 355 N, LEFT on E Middle Ln, LEFT on N Washington St, RIGHT on W Montgomery Ave, continue normal routing.