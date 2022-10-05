Television producer Eric Weinberg, shown in this photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department, was arrested on July 14, 2022. (LAPD)

(KTLA) – A Hollywood writer and producer was arrested again on Tuesday for a series of rape allegations involving five women.

Eric Weinberg, 62, is facing 18 sexual abuse and assault charges filed by California prosecutors including rape, sexual assault, sexual battery, false imprisonment and more. The alleged assaults date back to 2014.

Weinberg was a co-executive producer on hit shows such as “Scrubs,” “Californication,” and “Anger Management,” and has credits dating back to the mid-90s, according to his IMDB page.

He was arrested and released later the same day after posting a bond of $5 million, records show.

Weinberg would allegedly target women in “grocery stores, coffee shops, and other public places,” telling them he was a photographer while luring them to his home on the pretense of a professional photo shoot, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Once the women were inside his home, he would allegedly sexually assault them, LAPD officials said.

Victims alleged Weinberg used photography and his “position of influence” to establish trust while pressuring them to take off their clothes or engage in unconsented sexual activity during photo shoots.

“In this particular case, we have a man who believes he can do great harm, and yet remain untouchable,” said Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón at a Wednesday press conference. “And he did for many years.”

Watch the full press conference from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office below:

Weinberg was previously arrested in July for a series of assault allegations taking place between 2012 and 2019. Some allegations date as far back as the 2000s, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Prior to the July 2022 arrest, Weinberg had been investigated at least twice before, police say.

So far, authorities have identified at least eight victims, but police believe there could be more and hope they will come forward. Since Weinberg’s July arrest, police say dozens of additional, potential victims have contacted law enforcement.

“I want to acknowledge the courage and strength the victims in this case have shown,” said Gascón. “This is incredibly traumatic for the victims of these horrible crimes. Without them, we would not be able to hold this individual accountable.”

Weinberg is expected to be arraigned on Oct. 25. The case remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD tip line at 323-561-3272 or email 39284@lapd.online.