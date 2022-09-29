WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D – W.Va.) has been a swing vote in a divided Senate and he was prepared to use his clout to fast-track the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline, a natural gas project extending from West Virginia, through Virginia into North Carolina.

The $6.6 billion venture has been tied up in regulatory challenges with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and in federal court. Landowners affected say their property values are adversely affected and emissions from the pipeline are polluting their land.

Florida-based NextEra Energy and Pittsburgh-based EQT Equitrans are builders of the pipeline. Progressives on Capitol Hill say the project is a retreat from the Biden administration’s commitment to a clean, or “green,” energy portfolio.

Sen. Manchin has countered that the instability in Russia and Ukraine is a perfect example of why the pipeline is needed, for U.S. security. But the West Virginia veteran pol saw the handwriting on the wall that progressives like U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont were ready to go toe-to-toe with him.

Interestingly, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R), also from West Virginia, is on board with Manchin’s plan to loosen regulatory hurdles. She disagrees, however, with his plan to tie it to the spending package for the next fiscal year.

Manchin vows to revisit the issue on a separate, as yet unspecified, track.