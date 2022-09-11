UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County.

The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88.

The Fairfax County Police Department said he last was seen at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on/at Burke Road in Burke, Va. Officers said Drimer has a cognitive impairment that could threaten his health and safety.

Investigators said Drimer may have been wearing a white, short sleeve shirt and mustard yellow shorts when he last was seen. He stands 5’1″ tall and weighs 120 lbs. He has blue eyes and gray hair. He may be driving a blue 2017 Honda Civic with Virginia plates ZHW 2758.

Anyone who sees Drimer can contact the Fairfax County Police Department 24 hours a day at (703) 691-2131.