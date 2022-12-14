WASHINGTON (DC NewsNow) — Charcuterie boards have recently gained popularity as a great way to elevate your party or event. Local business Honeyleaf Platters is bringing the Australian grazing platters to the DMV.

Honeyleaf Platter’s owner Julia Handzlik stopped by our DC News Now studio to talk about the popular meat and cheese boards and even taught our Taniya Wright how to make a simple charcuterie board for your upcoming holiday party.

For more information on Honeyleaf Platters: https://www.honeyleafplatters.com/