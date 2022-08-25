UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (Dc News Now) — 13 current and one recently retired Prince George’s County Police Officer are facing several charges after allegedly working for a private security company while on duty.

On Thursday Maryland State Attorney for Prince George’s County Aisha Braveboy announced the officers are being inducted for charges ranging from misconduct in the office, felony and misdemeanor theft scheme charges ranging between $15 to $25K for 13 of the officers and up to $200K for another.



“Our officers are not above the law that the state’s attorney’s office will conduct if they will continue to prioritize the safety of our community and the integrity of our cases while conducting thorough investigations and pursuing justice and fair convictions,” said State Attorney Braveboy.



The accusations came from inside the department while investigating another case.



During a press conference, Braveboy and Police Chief Malik Aziz said the accused officers were working for a private security company owned by a former PGPD officer while on duty for the department. The investigation revealed they worked for both companies from January 2019 to March 2020.



“[They] provided security for more than 20 apartment complexes and accounts. The officers are also accused of providing false information to the apartment complexes to justify the continued hiring of the security company, ” said Chief Aziz.



The department received an internal complaint of their wrongdoings in February 2021, and they were suspended in April 2021.



“These officers will go through the judicial process and if the allegations are proven true during the judicial process, they will be held accountable,” said Barry Stanton, Chief Administrative Officer for the county’s Public Safety and Homeland Security. “We are doing our best, our very best to ensure transparency, credibility, and accountability in their police department.”



Kima Hutchinson Harris is the founder of Community Justice, an organization focused on police accountability. She says the indictment is a step forward but more needs to be done when it comes to accountability.



“Anytime you’re indicted bad cops for bad acts is definitely a step in the right direction,” she said. “If you’re really holding officers accountable, it wouldn’t be for stealing time. It wouldn’t be for that. It would be for strictly the crimes done against citizens or residents of the county.”

Hutchinson Harris says the State Attorney’s office and PGPD have received several complaints about PGPD officers’ actions towards citizens and no action is taken.



“Why aren’t more officers being indicted for murder, for assault rape? We have some serious crimes going on that I would like to see off the streets,” she said.

She says change must begin at the top of the chain.



“It needs to be a change of leadership, I would say from the lieutenants and sergeants that are still doing bad acts, but I just want to see the chief hold officers accountable. So the community can be safe,” she said.

The officers could face up to 5 years in prison.