CALVERT COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A sheriff’s deputy was critically hurt and two other deputies were on administrative leave after an exchange of gunfire that left not only the deputy but the person accused of shooting him injured.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Offices said deputies conducted a traffic stop around Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies said the driver sped off from them, heading southbound on Route 4.

Investigators said the driver opened fire as deputies followed him. The gunfire hit a patrol vehicle. Deputies continued following the car to the Walnut Creek subdivision in Huntingtown. Deputies were able to bring the chase to an end. The people who were in the car ran off. Investigators said the person who was driving fired more rounds and hit a deputy. Deputies fired back. The driver ran into a development.

Deputies took the passenger who was in the car into custody right away. They arrested the driver, who had been shot, near the entrance to the neighborhood a short time later. Investigators said the driver was expected to survive.

Medics took the driver and the deputy who was shot to trauma centers for treatment.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) was contacted, which is required by state law. Based on a lack of qualifying factors, the division declined to handle the investigation. The sheriff’s office is, instead.