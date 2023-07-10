PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said someone opened fire on the Capital Beltway Monday afternoon, as the driver of an SUV tried to merge onto I-495 North from Route 4.

MSP said the shots came from another SUV that was on Interstate 495. Troopers said the description of that second SUV was that it was black, either a Maserati or Porsche, and that it had Virginia temporary tags.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Maryland State Police asked anyone with information that could help its investigation to call (301) 568-8101.