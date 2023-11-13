WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – The American University men’s basketball team picked up their first win of the season during their home opener against Siena, 78-58.

Matt Rogers led all scorers with 19 points, as the Eagles move to 1-2 on the young season.

It’s also the first win for new head coach Duane Simpkins after the game he talked about earning his first win with American on home court.

“I was joking around (with the team), I told them we threw the first two games so that we could get the first win at home,” says Simpkins. “No, it felt great, we knew it was going to come it was just a matter of time, a matter of when.”

The Eagles will host the NJIT Highlanders in their next game this Thursday at 6:00 PM.