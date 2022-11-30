UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Freshman running back Nick Singleton was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a third-team All-Big Ten Selection. He was one of 10 Penn State offensive players to receive All-Conference recognition.

The Shillington, Pa. native becomes the fourth Nittany Lion to win the award, joining Christian Hackenberg (2013,) Deion Barnes (2012,) and Curtis Enis (1995.)

Offensive lineman Olu Fashanu was named to the second team, while Juice Scruggs (OL) and Brenton Strange (TE) were named to the third team. Kaytron Allen (RB,) Sean Clifford (QB,) Bryce Effner (OL,) Hunter Nourzad (OL,) Parker Washington (WR,) and Sal Wormley (OL) were named honorable mentions.