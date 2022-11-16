Spam’s new Figgy Pudding variety is available for a limited time. (Hormel Foods LLC // The SPAM® Brand)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The makers of Spam have developed with a new product for the holidays. It’s a take on a holiday food most of us have heard about, but never tried: figgy pudding.

The traditional English dish — which is more akin to a boiled or steamed cake made with figs or other dried fruits, rather than the puddings North Americans are familiar with — is repeatedly referenced in the Christmas carol “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” Among the lyrics, carolers sing, “Bring us some figgy pudding,” “We all like our figgy pudding,” and “We won’t go until we get some.”

But Spam, citing a recent survey, said that only 69% of people have heard of figgy pudding, and only 17% have actually tried it.

Spam Brand decided to fill this void by offering a brand-new flavor — Spam Figgy Pudding — for a limited time. The company calls it a “savory, sweet and comforting treat,” with ingredients including cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and cloves, and “winter flavor profiles like fig and orange flavors.”

(Photo Courtesy Hormel Foods LLC // The SPAM® Brand)

“This new flavor brings the spirit of the holidays in one can!” Steve Venenga, Spam Brand vice president of marketing, said in a news release. “It honors the traditional recipe while making it easy and versatile to enjoy.”

He suggests trying it on a skewer, a charcuterie board, or with Dutch baby pancakes.

Spam Figgy Pudding is available for a limited time at Spam.com, Amazon.com, and Walmart.com for a limited time.