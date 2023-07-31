Three trees destroyed a house along Charles Road, when they fell on it during Saturday’s storm.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As the District continues to clean up after a weekend of storms, officials have released information they think you should know.

Fallen trees – Officials reminded residents on Twitter that storm-damaged trees on public property are the responsibility of the city. If a tree stands between the curb and the sidewalk or at DC parks/schools then it is the city’s responsibility and 311 should be contacted for removal.

Trees that stand on private property are the responsibility of the property owner, however, if the tree or some of its branches pose a threat to public safety, 311 can be contacted to mitigate the hazard.

Tree limbs removed by private residents are to be left in the tree box area or space between the curb and the sidewalk if there is no tree box available.

Power Lines – Residents who encounter downed power lines are reminded to call 311 and NEVER touch the wire. Treat all downed wires as if they are live. Do not touch, move, or drive over downed power lines.

Power Outages – As many residents continue to experience power outages, Pepco customers can report outages here. Dominion customers can report outages here.

Both organizations report that they are out in full capacity responding to outages. According to Dominion, 85% of customers impacted have had their power restored at the time of writing.