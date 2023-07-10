PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Prince William County’s Board of Supervisors are scheduled to vote on a resolution that would pause any public hearings on land use between Nov. 5 and Dec. 31.

The resolution comes as the county debates over the proposed Digital Gateway project, which would turn roughly 2,000 acres of rural Prince William County land into a massive data center hub.

Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, who represents the Brentsville District, said the industry has “gone too far.”

“This is an industry that became so egregious in their requests and where they wanted to build that they’ve certainly turned this county upside down,” Lawson said.

The companies involved in the proposal are QTS Realty Trust and Compass.

Lawson proposed the resolution, which would pause the public hearings starting in November, until a new board takes over.

“I think it’s fair to say that it’s uncertain, but it’s certainly the will of the people that will be expressed on Nov. 7 and it’s frankly a policy that our neighbors in Fairfax and Stafford have done for years,” she said.

The board needs five votes to pass the resolution presented by Lawson.

A meeting is scheduled at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The board still has to “formally” hear more details about the Gateway project, and vote on the rezoning of land.