WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With the back-to-school season around the corner, some parents are focused on making sure their children have safe online tools to succeed.

A new app, Saturn, helps students to easily track their class schedules and to connect with other students. Although the app may sound helpful, some parents are worried about its privacy and safety.

Chris Cullum said his daughter asked to sign up for the app, which is why he signed up around Aug. 9 to see how the app works. But after using it, he said he had some concerns about app’s safety features.

“I was able to make a profile using just a number,” Cullum said.

He later made a social media post highlighting his concerns, which went viral in his state of Arkansas and parts of the DMV. Following the viral post, the app updated their safety policies on Aug. 13 and then again on Aug. 17.

“Moving forward, if someone attempts to sign up as a student and our systems flag them as a potential non-student, we will force them to go through an enhanced verification flow, which includes school email verification,” the company said in a statement.

Saturn app developers said they will continue to release new features to make the platform even safer over time.

“It’s certainly encouraging that the app developer was able to make some changes to protect kids all over the nation,” Cullum said.

He said he has a background in information technology and advised parents to be aware with their kids.

“Just be intentional about interacting with kid’s online usage,” Cullum said.

The app is available for usage for children age 12 and older.