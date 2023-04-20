WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Facebook’s parent company Meta agreed to settle several lawsuits after user data was allegedly sold to third parties, and went unmonitored. Now, potentially millions of users can get a chunk of the money.

The terms of the settlement include that Meta will create a $725 million settlement fun, and most people who had an active Facebook account in the past 15 years can submit a claim for a portion of the fund.

Facebook users sued the tech company, alleging the social media giant shared personal user data with third parties, including information about users’ friends, without permission.

The allegations add that the data went to third-party app developers, business partners, advertisers and data brokers, and Facebook didn’t properly monitor third-party access to the data.

Mary Molitor, a district resident, said that data collection, “doesn’t faze me as much,” due to reported frequencies among private companies.

“I’m just, like, a normal person, I don’t know what interesting data they’re going to get from someone like me. So, it’s like, ‘ok, that’s fine,’ you’ll see I’m looking at soaps or something,” said Molitor Thursday

Virginia Beach resident Boyce Assad told DC News Now, “I think my personal information is my personal information. If I don’t give you permission why would you sell without my permission.”

“I’ve got kids, also, so I want them to come into this world knowing that their information is safe,” he said.

Facebook users in the US who had an active account between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, can submit a claim, according to a website created to accept claims.

The amount paid will depend on how many people submit valid claims. A ‘point’ will be applied to each month of an active account, and that will be used to determine individual consumers’ payout.

The deadline to submit a claim is August 25, 2023.

Consumers can submit a claim online.