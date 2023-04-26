WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Four federal agencies said the use of artificial intelligence does not shield people from the law; claiming data sourced for AI platforms can be biased, could unfairly replace existing commercial marketplace operations and ‘inner workings’ are widely unclear, according to a press release Tuesday.

“Although many of these tools offer the promise of advancement, their use also has the potential to perpetuate unlawful bias, automate unlawful discrimination, and produce other harmful outcomes,” the statement — which was signed off by agencies including the US Department of Justice and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — read.

One of the more controversial modern tech endeavors, AI is increasingly used by consumers and businesses.

Talib Karim, a former intellectual property & regulatory attorney, said AI platforms are “tools that are being used in the marketplace can be used to serve both, beneficial purposes as well as purposes that harm the public.”

Among the concerns from the feds include potential violations of anti-trust laws.

Karim said, “If you and I are using our artificial intelligence to essentially create a marketplace for us, without us competing against each other — setting prices, for example, or creating products that are profitable for us, as opposed to maybe trying and experimenting new products that requires us to take a risk.”

DC News Now asked two AI platforms the same question Wednesday to see if responses showed bias — a primary concern that feds cited.

Snapchat’s AI chat feature and OpenAI’s ChatGPT platforms were given the question, ‘Who is the best basketball player of all time?’

While answers likely wouldn’t prompt legal questions, the AI responses did show bias.

ChatGPT said the question is ‘highly debated,’ but first cited Michael Jordan and sent a short list of the five-time MVP’s achievements. Following this, the AI response named other all-star athletes but failed to detail their achievements.

Snapchat responded and described the prompt as a “tough question, but Michael Jordan is definitely one of the most popular choices!”

No other players were named.