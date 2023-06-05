WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Rebecca Rosenberg is making things a lot clearer for people across the DMV – and around the world.

“I grew up with a vision impairment as a result of albinism, which is a rare genetic condition that means that the body doesn’t produce enough melanin, which in addition to giving your hair, skin and eyes color, melanin is also necessary for the proper development and maintenance of vision,” she said.

The app, known as ReBokeh, was created in 2019. It’s now available now in over 90 countries.

“I was fostering a black cat for a few months, and she liked to hide under my bed, and I’d always struggle to find her because under the bed was dark, and she was a black cat — and so I’d use ReBokeh to actually turn up the contrast and turn up the brightness and actually be able to find her under the bed,” she said.

The TechStars Equitech Accelerator program in Baltimore recently named ReBokeh as one of 10 game-changing companies.

“For these founders, the acceptance rate is lower than Harvard to get into these programs,” said Jamie McDonald, CEO of UpSurge Baltimore.

McDonald, who partnered with the TechStars program, said she sees a bright future for the app.

“We really saw in Rebecca and in ReBokeh not only as an app that was solving a really important problem in a very big market, but a founder who we thought had the right stuff to take the company to scale,” she said.