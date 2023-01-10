WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — T-Mobile customers may be entitled to cash after a multimillion-dollar class-action lawsuit settlement, following a widespread cyber breach, and time is running out for consumers to submit a claim for money they believe they are owed.

The cellular giant will pay $350 million after admitting in August 2021 of a criminal cyberattack breached internal systems, following the lawsuit handled in federal court in in Missouri.

The litigation alleges customers reported their personal information was compromised to target passwords, social media accounts and banking information. The description of the breach, published online, says 76 million US consumers were impacted: including names, addresses, phone numbers, birthdays and social security numbers.

Among those eligible for money from this settlement are customers who lost money directly as a result of compromised information, and for their lost time; including time spent to identify irregularities with personal information.

According to the website detailing the terms of the settlement, and that ushers the process for claims, cash payments will be provided for out-of-pocket losses, ranging from $25 to $25,000.

In addition, consumers can receive two years of identity defense services for free, and the company will pay to notify consumers of the settlement.

Letters have reportedly been sent, but consumers can also submit a claim for reimbursement until January 23.

People seeking information to submit a reimbursement claim can use the information below:

t-mobilesettlement.com

Email: info@t-mobilesettlement.com

Call: 1-833-512-2314