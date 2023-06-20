WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One of the latest AI tools used for traveling is called GuideGeek. It launched this spring.

The chatbot provides travel recommendations in more than 40 languages, and it allows you to ask questions about your favorite destinations on WhatsApp.

“I was a little skeptical about using an AI tool because I travel so often. So I was like ‘I want to put it to the test. I’m going to use it in my hometown of Arlington, Virginia,’” travel content creator Alexa Moore said.

“So I did it an entire day where I just chose. I chose my specific recommendations from where to eat and what to do, and it was really a journey for me because I ended up going to places that I hadn’t been since I was a kid,” she said.

While you can do something similar on the ChatGPT app, developers say there are a few more features available through the tool – including human curators who monitor responses.

“I think it’s extremely helpful. I’m someone who’s particularly indecisive, actually, with travel planning. And because I travel so often, sometimes I do not want to think about a potential itinerary, where to go, where to eat, so having that travel buddy or a travel best friend that can just make those decisions for me,” Moore said.

Developers say the chatbot will be available soon on Instagram.