WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Metro Transit Police investigators connected him to a shooting inside the Benning Road station during the Thursday morning rush hour.

The suspect — who isn’t being identified because he’s a minor — is facing charges of attempted second degree murder and carrying a pistol without a license.

The shooting happened at around 9 a.m. Thursday. According to the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD), it started after the suspect got into a “physical altercation” with another teenager. The suspect shot and critically wounded a 15-year-old. Two additional victims were hit with stray bullets. “The three victims are all expected to recover,” MTPD said in a release.

“Gun violence is tragic, infuriating, and unfortunately all too common in our society today. I commend MTPD for their quick work apprehending this suspect,” said Metro General Manager Randy Clarke.

The shooting at Benning Road came at a time when riders were already on high alert. Just 15 hours earlier, an off-duty FBI agent shot and killed a man inside of the Metro Center station as a train was pulling into the busy transit hub.