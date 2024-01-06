The Mountaineers are headed to Houston for this season’s Big 12 opener!

Here’s what’s in store for this week’s episode of The Josh Eilert Show:

RaeQuan Battle’s talk to Anjelica Trinone about his journey to Morgantown in an exclusive interview!

A look back at the last times WVU faced UH head coach Kelvin Sampson and upset a Top 3 team in a true road game.

Ryan Decker and Warren Baker discuss the Mountaineers’ biggest keys heading into the Houston game.

We talk with Mark Kellogg ahead of the WVU women’s basketball team’s Top 25 battle with Texas.

Tony Caridi sits down with Josh Eilert as West Virginia begins Big 12 play.

Catch The Josh Eilert Show every weekend on SportsNet Pittsburgh and at 9 a.m. every Saturday on WBOY (Clarksburg-Fairmont-Morgantown), WOWK (Charleston-Huntington), WTRF (Wheeling-Steubenville), and WVNS (Beckley-Bluefield).