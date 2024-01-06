The Mountaineers are headed to Houston for this season’s Big 12 opener!
Here’s what’s in store for this week’s episode of The Josh Eilert Show:
- RaeQuan Battle’s talk to Anjelica Trinone about his journey to Morgantown in an exclusive interview!
- A look back at the last times WVU faced UH head coach Kelvin Sampson and upset a Top 3 team in a true road game.
- Ryan Decker and Warren Baker discuss the Mountaineers’ biggest keys heading into the Houston game.
- We talk with Mark Kellogg ahead of the WVU women’s basketball team’s Top 25 battle with Texas.
- Tony Caridi sits down with Josh Eilert as West Virginia begins Big 12 play.
Catch The Josh Eilert Show every weekend on SportsNet Pittsburgh and at 9 a.m. every Saturday on WBOY (Clarksburg-Fairmont-Morgantown), WOWK (Charleston-Huntington), WTRF (Wheeling-Steubenville), and WVNS (Beckley-Bluefield).