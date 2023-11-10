BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — If you’re looking for something fun to do in the DMV this weekend, you can make your way to Prince George’s County for the debut of a new play caled “The Weekend.”

The stage play is a comedy about two separate friend groups double booking a airbnb on the weekend of two-day music festival. Director Gill Nelson says it’s a “drama-dy” all about friendship and love, and you’re guaranteed to laugh.

The play will debut on Saturday November 11th at 7pm, and November 12 at 4pm at the Bowie Center for Performing Arts.

Nelson says all of the crew are from the DMV area. He not only wants to give local talent an opportunity but to also provide Prince Georgians a space to have fun, and laugh without having to go outside their area.



Tickets are on sale, and you can purchase here.