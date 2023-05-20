BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WXIN) – A thief was caught on camera breaking into an Indiana game shop and stealing more than 1,600 highly prized “Magic: The Gathering” playing cards.

The estimated value of the stolen cards is $15,000, according to the Brownsburg Police Department.

Valkyrie’s Vault, located in Brownsburg, said the thief used tools to dismantle the locking mechanism in a side door before making entry into the store just before 4 a.m. on Friday.

The thief went straight to the counter, where he stole at least 1,600 of the store’s highest-valued “Magic: The Gathering” playing cards. In the surveillance footage, the burglar can be seen shoving the cards into what appears to be a pizza delivery bag.

“Everyone is safe, but the loss is tremendous,” one of the shop’s owners wrote in a Facebook post announcing the theft.

The disabled locking mechanism (Courtesy of Valkyrie’s Vault) A still from security video showing the suspect (Courtesy of Valkyrie’s Vault)

The owners of Valkyrie’s Vault also believe the theft was targeted, as the man went straight for the most valuable “Magic” cards in the shop.

“It was clear that they knew exactly where they were going and what they wanted,” the Facebook post continued.

Police believe the thief likely visited the store on several occasions before the burglary. They are also attempting to utilize facial recognition technology to help identify the suspect. Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity near the shop on Friday morning is asked to come forward with tips or information.

The shop is open for business during the investigation. Friends, customers and other business owners have also supported the shop, in part by sending food or organizing online fundraisers, according to the shop.