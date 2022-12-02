WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The DMV is getting into the holiday cheer. Whether you’re in D.C., Maryland, or Virginia – here’s how you and your family can get in on some fun for the holidays.

In the District

The “Holiday Boat Parade” is back at the wharf!

Boats will be decorated in festive lights, then there will be a firework show at 8 pm.

The national cathedral kicks off its Christmas concerts as well with performances each day this weekend and the downtown Holiday Market will be in full swing. Vendors will be active from 2 to 8 daily at 8th and F streets in Northwest.

Maryland

Bethesda’s Winter Wonderland will be open from 1 to 4 Saturday.

Virginia