PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Democratic Party’s most powerful voices warned Saturday that abortion, Social Security and democracy itself are at risk as they labored to overcome fierce political headwinds — and an ill-timed misstep from President Joe Biden — over the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections.

“Sulking and moping is not an option,” former President Barack Obama told several hundred voters on a blustery day in Pittsburgh. “On Tuesday, let’s make sure our country doesn’t get set back 50 years.”

Later in the day, Biden shared the stage with Obama in Philadelphia, the former running mates appearing together for the first time since Biden took office.

“Your right to choose is on the ballot. Your right to vote is on the ballot. Social Security and Medicare are on the ballot,” Biden charged.

Obama and Biden were the first presidents, but not last, to rally voters Saturday in Pennsylvania, a pivotal state as voters decide control of Congress and key statehouses. Polls across America will close on Tuesday, but more than 36 million people have already voted.

Trump will finish the day courting voters in a working-class region in the southwestern corner of Pennsylvania. And in neighboring New York, former President Bill Clinton was also on the campaign trail.

Biden, Trump, Obama and Clinton — four of the six living presidents — were appearing with local candidates, but their words echoed across the country as the parties sent out their best to deliver a critical closing argument.

Not everyone, it seemed, was on message, however.

Even before arriving in Pennsylvania, Biden was dealing with a fresh political mess after upsetting some in his party for promoting plans to shut down fossil fuel plants in favor of green energy. While he made the comments in California the day before, the fossil fuel industry is a major employer in Pennsylvania.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said the president owed coal workers across the country an apology.

“Being cavalier about the loss of coal jobs for men and women in West Virginia and across the country who literally put their lives on the line to help build and power this country is offensive and disgusting,” Manchin said.

The White House said Biden’s words were “twisted to suggest a meaning that was not intended; he regrets it if anyone hearing these remarks took offense” and that he was “commenting on a fact of economics and technology.”

Democrats are deeply concerned about their narrow majorities in the House and Senate as voters sour on Biden’s leadership amid surging inflation, crime concerns and widespread pessimism about the direction of the country. History suggests that Democrats, as the party in power, will suffer significant losses in the midterms.

Clinton, 76, addressed increasing fears about rising crime as he stumped for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, whose reelection is at risk even in deep-blue New York. He blamed Republicans for focusing on the issue to score political points.

“But what are the Republicans really saying? ‘I want you to be scared and I want you to be mad. And the last thing I want you to do is think,’” Clinton said.

Trump was set to campaign with Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Senate nominee, and Doug Mastriano, who is running for governor. But Oz, who has worked to craft a moderate image throughout the fall after earning Trump’s endorsement, took the stage long before Trump arrived.

“Here’s the deal. I’m not a politician, I’m a surgeon,” Oz told thousands of Trump loyalists. “And what surgeons do is tackle big problems and we do it successfully, in my case fixing broken hearts, by working with everybody.”

The attention on Pennsylvania underscores the stakes in 2022 and beyond for the tightly contested state. The Oz-Fetterman race could decide the Senate majority — and with it, Biden’s agenda and judicial appointments for the next two years. The governor’s contest will determine the direction of state policy and control of the state’s election infrastructure heading into the 2024 presidential contest.

Shapiro, the state attorney general, leads in polls over Mastriano, a state senator and retired Army colonel who some Republicans believe is too extreme to win a general election in a state Biden narrowly carried two years ago.

Polls show a closer contest to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey as Fetterman recovers from a stroke he suffered in May. He jumbled words and struggled to complete sentences in his lone debate against Oz last month, although medical experts say he’s recovering well from the health scare.

Having little trouble speaking on Saturday, Fetterman railed against Oz and castigated the former New Jersey resident as an ultrawealthy carpetbagger who will say or do anything to get elected.

“I’ll be the 51st vote to eliminate the filibuster, to raise the minimum wage,” said Fetterman, wearing his trademark black hoodie. “Please send Dr. Oz back to New Jersey.”

Fetterman hugged Obama after they spoke in Pittsburgh. Later in Philadelphia, Fetterman linked hands with Biden, Obama and Shapiro.

Biden’s speech was largely the same stump speech he has been giving for weeks — spotlighting a grab bag of his major legislative achievements and executive actions while lambasting Republicans for hypocrisy and obstruction.

He highlighted the Inflation Reduction Action, passed in August by the Democratic-led Congress, which includes several health care provisions popular among older adults and the less well-off, including a $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket medical expenses and a $35 monthly cap per prescription on insulin. The new law also requires companies that raise prices faster than overall inflation to pay Medicare a rebate.

But with a bigger and more energetic audience in his home state, Biden’s energy seemed lifted.

“I lived in Pennsylvania longer than Oz has lived in Pennsylvania, and I moved away when I was 10 years old,” Biden said.

Yet the president’s comments from the day before about the energy industry — and Manchin’s fierce response — may have been getting more attention.

“It’s also now cheaper to generate electricity from wind and solar than it is from coal and oil,” Biden said Friday in Southern California. “We’re going to be shutting these plants down all across America and having wind and solar.”

Pennsylvania has largely transitioned away from coal, but fossil fuel companies remain a major employer in the state.

As for Trump, his late rally in Latrobe is part of a late blitz that will also take him to Florida and Ohio. He’s hoping a strong GOP showing will generate momentum for the 2024 run that he’s expected to launch in the days or weeks after polls close.

Trump has been increasingly explicit about his plans.

At a rally Thursday night in Iowa, traditionally home of the first contest on the presidential nominating calendar, Trump repeatedly referenced his 2024 White House ambitions.

“Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you. Very soon,” he said.

___

Madhani reported from Joliet, Illinois, and Peoples from New York. Associated Press writers Jill Colvin and Michelle Price in New York contributed to this report.

___

Learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections. And follow the AP’s election coverage of the 2022 elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections.