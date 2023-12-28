SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda woman reported that her winning lottery ticket was stolen after she posted a picture of it on Facebook.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, an unnamed 58-year-old woman in Sheshequin Township scratched off a $5 lottery ticket that was a $500 winner at the end of November. The woman posted a picture of the winning ticket to Facebook before she cashed it in, and the QR code was visible.

An unknown person scanned the barcode and claimed the $500 winnings before the woman got a chance to. The woman reported this to the police at about 9 a.m. on November 30.

The Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating this incident.