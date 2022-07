KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) A tractor trailer hit a tollbooth heading southbound on the West Virginia Turnpike.

West Virginia Turnpike Authority dispatchers say the truck knocked a tollbooth off its foundation near Chelyan.

The tollbooth worker was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

One southbound lane of the turnpike remains blocked.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.