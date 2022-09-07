(DC News Now) — Budget airline Frontier now offers significantly low-priced flights through October, costing consumers as little at $18 and up to 90 percent off tickets.

Whether or not the deal is too good to be true will be up to the consumer, as the offer solely applies to domestic flights–international travel is excluded.

Frontier indicates the deadline to purchase tickets is Wednesday September 14—and passengers should use the promo code ‘SAVE90’.

Applicable flights are for Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays through November 2, and must be non-stop flights booked for round trips, according to stipulations published on the airlines’ website.

The discount does not apply to fees and taxes, as well as group bookings and for the highest priced tickets–even if they are the only fares offered.

Flyers who booked domestic flights before the offer will not be able to exchange tickets for the special prices.