WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Anyone in the DMV who is looking to book a trip for the fall or winter, now’s your chance!

Icelandic airline PLAY is celebrating the 4th of July by offering 35% off round-trip flights from Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) to Iceland, Copenhagen, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Glasgow, Düsseldorf and Hamburg.

You have to book your flight from July 3 through July 7 in order to receive the discount. During this time frame, you can use the promo code “PLAY4JULY” while booking.

If you’re traveling to Iceland, Copenhagen, London, Dublin or Amsterdam, your flight has to be somewhere from September 1, 2023, to December 15, 2023. If you’re headed to Glasgow, Düsseldorf or Hamburg, you have to be traveling between September 1, 2023, and October 31, 2023.

You can find more information about this deal on PLAY’s website.