MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Christmas being right around the corner means holiday traffic is likely to pick up as everyone tries to make it in time to see their loved ones.

As December’s busiest travel days are upon us, the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) gave flyers some tips on how to tackle the hustle and bustle.

Flyers should arrive early and ahead of time. For domestic travel, come two hours before your flight and arrive three hours earlier for international flights to allow time for parking, ticketing, checking in security and more.

To remedy traffic congestion on the Arrivals/Lower Level roadways, drivers should pick up their passengers using the airport’s Departures/Upper-Level roadway.

Those picking up loved ones should wait in the airport’s Cell Phone Lot until passengers are ready to exit the terminal. All vehicles must be attended to at all times and only have a wait time of up to an hour.

Flyers who need accommodations should reach out to the airline before the day of travel.

For BWI’s full Holiday Travel Guide, click here.