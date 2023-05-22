WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The summer travel season is pretty much here. Hopefully, you have a plan squared away. Security lines will be long (TSA just had another record-breaking weekend), many lounges are at capacity, and planes are fully booked.

While you may be shocked at the last-minute cost of airfare for summer flying, PLAY Airlines is looking ahead to autumn and winter.

The low-cost carrier based in Reykjavik, Iceland, is launching a “Memorial Day deal” on roundtrip flights from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) and Dulles International Airport (IAD).

How the deal works

Starting May 24, flights from BWI and IAD to a handful of European destinations are 35% off. The deal only lasts a few days, though — it runs through May 29 until midnight ET.

The travel, itself, has to take place from Sept. 1 to Dec. 15 if you choose Reykjavík (Iceland), Paris, London, or Dublin.

If you want to travel to Amsterdam or Glasgow, you can book for Sept. 1 to Oct. 31.

PLAY Airlines route map. (Courtesy: PLAY)

Only the flight to Reykjavík is nonstop. All other flights require a layover at Keflavík International Airport in Iceland.

Layover or not, the prices are hard to beat. PLAY already offers cheaper airfare than legacy carriers, but some routes we sampled are showing roundtrips as low as $169.

While the deal isn’t active yet, we searched for a trip to Iceland at the end of November. The cost for “PLAY Basic,” which only allows a small, 22 lb. personal item and does not include seat assignment — is $259.61, round trip. If the Memorial Day deal were active today, the cost of that itinerary would drop to $168.75.

Travelers can score the 35% off deal by using the promo code: PLAYMEMDAY.