(DC News Now) — This holiday season hasn’t been a stranger to flight delays and cancellations, and the day after Christmas was no exception.

Below is a list of delays and cancellations at each regional airport as of 3 p.m. on December 26, according to data from FlightAware.

DCA

Delays – 151

Cancellations – 67

IAD

Delays – 115

Cancellations – 29

BWI