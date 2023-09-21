VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Dulles International Airport became the fastest-growing international gateway airport in the U.S., according to a release from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA).

MWAA said that Dulles had 2,328 more scheduled international flights in 2023 than it did in 2019.

“The numbers were boosted by new and incumbent airlines adding non-stop flights at Dulles,” the release said.

According to MWAA, data between January and July showed Dulles passenger activity getting close to pre-pandemic levels. International passenger growth was at the forefront, showing a 30.5% increase year-to-date.

In the same time frame, Reagan National saw passenger activity that was at or above 2022 levels — which surpassed pre-pandemic numbers.

Several airlines — Play, Norse Atlantic Airways, ITA and WestJet — launched new nonstop flights from Dulles in 2023. Dulles boasted new destinations — Berlin, Vancouver, London Gatwick, Calgary and Barbados — as well as expanded service to existing cities — such as Reykjavik, Rome, Calgary and San Diego.

Dulles and Reagan also both saw new amenities in the airports this year.

You can read the full report and find more details on MWAA’s website.