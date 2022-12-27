WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As hundreds of thousands of flyers complain over mass flight cancellations, largely by Southwest Airlines after the holiday storm, consumer advocates remind flyers of their protections.

Federal consumer protection laws ensure people’s money is either refunded or credited, but not every airline offers the same added perks to accommodate flight disruptions.

Before booking tickets, consumers can see what benefits airlines will cover if their trips are delayed or canceled, thanks to a new federal dashboard curated by the United States Department of Transportation.

According to the dashboard, Southwest Airlines provides free rebooking on one of their flights with no added cost, but not rebooking on another airline. Southwest’s additional coverage includes meal vouchers for people waiting more than three hours for the next flight, as well as complimentary hotel rooms for overnight cancellations as well as the cost to transport people to hotels.

Key takeaways for flyers seeing trip disruptions: the USDOT requires a refund for cancellations if passengers do not rebook, as well as for “significant” flight schedule changes. Refunds also extend to baggage fees, Wi-Fi fees and seat upgrades, as well as if passengers are bumped down to a lower class seat.

Consumer advocates and attorneys like Russ Stone, a Virginia-based defense attorney, urge consumers to be proactive about their rights.

Stone said, “All that fine print that’s on there? [tickets] That’s a contract `between you and the airline,” adding, “The most important thing you can do is express your feelings to the airline. If you let them know that you’re not happy with the way you’re treated, they have to go out of their way, otherwise, they’re going out of business.”

The Southwest mass cancellations prompted several US lawmakers to urge for further consumer protections, as flyers report unreliable communications seeking refunds and accommodations.