The San Francisco-bound flight was delayed almost 2.5 hours, first because of weather, then because the pilots got into a “professional disagreement."

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — We’ve gotten used to airline delays and cancellations lately. On average, several thousand flights arrive late to their destinations every day across the country. Most of this is the result of normal weather disruptions and a national pilot shortage that grew immensely during the pandemic.

But Alaska Airlines Flight 1080 (AS1080) had a unique reason for its delay.

The flight, which was scheduled to depart from Washington Dulles International Airport on Monday at 4:10 p.m., already was delayed because of weather. But once the flight crew got the all clear — about 90 minutes after the weather delay started — the plane started pushing back from the gate.

At some point during the pushback (when a plane is detached from the jet bridge and starts its journey to the runway), the pilots had a “professional disagreement,” according to Alaska Airlines. The plane then returned to the gate.

Several passengers tweeted that they were notified about this “disagreement” by one of the pilots himself, over the aircraft’s PA system.

One passenger with the Twitter handle @iwillbeamyouup tweeted:

hey @AlaskaAir after being on a plane waiting out a storm for 2 hrs (AS1080) your pilots just pulled back to the gate and got off the plane because of a “failure to get along.” incredibly unprofessional. flight attendants are doing their best and have no idea what’s going on.

Even though Alaska Airlines has a relatively small operation at Dulles — on average, about five outbound flights per day — the airline was able to swap out crews in less than an hour.

Alaska confirmed to DC News Now that “both pilots have been removed from flying pending the outcome of an internal investigation.”

AS1080 arrived at San Francisco International Airport at 9:31p.m. It was scheduled to land at 7:05 p.m. Even though the initial delay was caused by weather, DC News Now asked the airline if it would offer any credit for the inconvenience. It only responded by saying, “we make sure to do right by our guests.”

DC News Now spoke with Mike Hatten, a former commercial airline pilot and aviation expert. Click the video above to hear his take on what happened in the cockpit, and how common these types of delays are.