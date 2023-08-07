WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that it began rerouting airplanes headed for the East Coast Monday due to the threat of severe storms across the region.

The FAA tweeted at 4:20 p.m. that in addition to rerouting flights, it likely would have to pause departures in and out of airports including those in the D.C. area, New York, Philadelphia, Charlotte, and Atlanta.

The airports seeing an impact in the DMV included Reagan National Airport (DCA), Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).