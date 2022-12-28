WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The thousands of flyers stranded from cancellations have been searching for other ways to get home, but doing it cheaply could be difficult.

Taking time to price check rental cars, gas prices and train tickets could save consumers cash, and for stranded flyers, this could be a win after tickets were priced at rates much higher than normal Wednesday morning with some selling for thousands of dollars.

Prices for one-way flights from DC-area airports — including BWI, where major Southwest disruptions occurred — are upwards of $2,761, according to prices seen on Google Wednesday morning.

While several of the highest-priced tickets are first class, economy tickets were also notably higher during widespread Southwest airlines cancellations.

In addition, there were layovers in excess of five hours when DC News Now checked prices to Austin, Texas, Miami, Florida and Los Angeles, California.

In the hours since the initial price hikes, major domestic airlines released statements about them

United Airlines said fares will be capped in select cities to shore up flights for those who need them, and flights will be focused on “domestic and Latin American markets served by southwest,” according to a spokesperson.

United noted the fare cap will last through New Year’s Eve.

At American Airlines, a spokesperson said the company will also cap fares at airports with “severe cancellations,” but they did not say how long this policy will last, and what specific cities are targeted.

Delta will also cap fares, but they are offered to people who walk up to airline assistance counters within airport terminals, and for flights staying in the US.

With people looking to rent cars, and train travel to resume their travel after flight cancellations, there are ways consumers can save money.

“If your flight has been canceled or delayed excessively, you’re entitled to a refund,” said Ragina Ali, a spokesperson for Mid-Atlantic AAA.

Ali recommended that flyers avoid booking rental cars at airports, saying, “Perhaps catch a shuttle or an Uber to a rental car facility that’s not at the airport. We have seen that, typically, it’s a little cheaper to rent a car not from the airports.”

In addition, travel advisors can help consumers navigate ways to save on travel alternatives. Despite the widespread frustration with the mass flight cancellations, there is good news for people renting cars: gas prices are at a year-over-year low.

The national average price for one gallon of regular gas is $3.13, according to AAA.

Drivers can save more money on gas using phone apps that identify the cheapest prices near you — apps like GasBuddy, Waze, AAA and Upside offer the price location feature.

Upside also offers cashback on future purchases at select pumps.