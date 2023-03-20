WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Traffic on the roads, rails and at airports may be bustling for a second summer in a row, following pandemic-era lows according to an analysis by WalletHub.

Summer travel demand and prices will likely match the year prior, according to the report. The report also said trip prices were already 15% higher in January compared to prices at the start of 2020.

However, consumers can save money with phone apps, websites and advice from industry experts and bloggers.

Phone apps for AAA, Gas Buddy and Waze can help travelers find where gas is cheapest near you. The app Upside also offers cash back for certain gas stations.

Amtrak currently offers major markdowns for one-way, regional travel in coach seats.

The rail line said that overnight trips from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. from D.C. to New York City cost $20 per ticket. These trips are $15 from Baltimore/BWI airport to New York City and $10 from D.C. to Wilmington, Delaware.

Ticketed passengers get free Wi-fi, two personal items and two bags.

For plane passengers, apps like Hopper, Google Flight Kayak and Expedia are among the outlets that are promoting prices and promising to show discounts.

Christina Wilds, a children’s author and “mompreneur,” told DC News Now that young mothers can cash in on savings from air travel.

While the Federal Aviation Administration requires children over two years old to have airfare, Wilds said that “you can use your kid’s carry-on bag to put whatever else extra in there, they get two [bags] technically: one that fits under the seat and one that fits overhead. … You can save $50 or $100.”

Wilds added that instead of having to check a stroller or car seat, parents are allowed to take those to the gate. This can help families save more.

While flyers can consider budget, low-fare airlines to save money, watchdogs indicate there may be fees hidden within tickets.