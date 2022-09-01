WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Airline passengers uneasy about increasing delays and cancellations have a new tool–informing flyers which airlines will help with specific disruptions.

The US Department of Transportation launched a dashboard Thursday that breaks down certain services airlines will provide passengers stiffed by flight disruptions.

Dashboard published by the US Department of Transportation detailing accommodations from airlines in the event of delays and cancellations.

The list details what airlines offer rebooking passengers on the same airline at no additional cost and if airlines provide meal vouchers or provide hotels for overnight stays. In addition, the list details if airlines provide complimentary travel to, and from hotels.

American, Delta, Jet Blue and United all cover all of the commitments listed by the USDOT, which Frontier and Allegiant airlines reportedly do not provide as much assistance–Allegiant did not provide any of the listed accommodations, according to the dashboard.

A statement Allegiant shared with DC News Now said, in part, they “welcome and support the DOT’s efforts to create a consumer-friendly platform…” adding that the dashboard, “…does not in its current form accurately portray all that Allegiant does for its customers in the event of cancellations and schedule changes.”

Statement from Allegiant Air following the US Department of Transportation dashboard on consumer service accommodations in the event of delays and cancellations.

Federal figures say 15,517 complaints have been filed for flights in the first half of 2022, compared to 6,631 complaints during the same time in 2021.

Complaints involving a “flight problems” which involve delays and cancellations increased 438 percent in the first half of this year, compared to the same time last year–5,569 “flight problems” reported in 2022.