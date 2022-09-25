WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A brand new airline seat that’s sure to impress, ticket prices so low you have to check twice to make sure they’re legit, and a reality check for airports in the DMV. Here’s what you need to know this week:

How BWI, IAD, & DCA rank compared to other airports in the country

J.D. Power has released their 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction study, and it shows that all three of the DMV’s major airports trail most other airports in large U.S. cities.

It’s no secret that airports in the D.C.-Metro area are prone to delays and cancellations. In fact, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) consistently lands itself on the list of top airports in the country for travel disruptions, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. That’s one of the reasons why it ranked below-average on J.D. Power’s “Overall Customer Satisfaction Index Rating.”

Passenger planes rest at Reagan National Airport in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

J.D. Power surveyed over 26,000 U.S. and Canadian residents who traveled through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport during the past 30 days. According to the study — which is now in its 17th year — overall satisfaction is down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale). The consumer research firm looks at six factors: terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage and retail.

The study breaks airports down into three groups: mega, large, and medium. “Mega” airports are defined as airports with 33 million or more passengers each year. “Large” airports range between 10 to 32.9 million passengers, and “small” airports serve between 4.5 and 9.9 million passengers per year. IAD, BWI, and DCA all fall in the “large” category.

Dulles leads the way with 789 points, BWI isn’t too far behind with 784 points, and Reagan National trails with 771 points.

Tampa International Airport ranks highest among “large airports” with a score of 846. Philadelphia International Airport is the lowest, with a score of 729.

