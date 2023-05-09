WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — When President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg proposed a rule that would require airlines to compensate stranded passengers, it quickly became music to flyers ears.

“I definitely think that cash compensation is something that’s needed,” one passenger told DC News Now on his way to the gate for a flight at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). “You’re paying for transportation; you’re paying for a service. You don’t get it… and you’re not compensated.”

Currently, no U.S. airline offers cash compensation to passengers booked on flights that are delayed three hours or more. Only two — Alaska Airlines and JetBlue — will offer credits or travel vouchers when flights are significantly delayed or canceled.

Conversely, the top ten largest U.S. carriers will rebook passengers on the same airline at no additional cost if a flight is significantly delayed or canceled. Additionally, all airlines offer some sort of meal voucher to cover the cost of food when a flight is delayed three hours or more or canceled.

What remains to be seen is whether or not the most recent push to require airlines to pay passengers for significant disruptions will become a reality.

“Let’s just put it like this: it’s definitely not going to be in time for this summer’s busy travel holiday season, said Clint Henderson, managing editor of travel site The Points Guy. “So, don’t count on this happening any time in the next few months or even — probably — the next few years. This may even be dependent on if President Biden wins re-elected.”

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) came out against the plan on Tuesday, citing the possibility that airfare could get more expensive if the rule is officialized.

“Managing delays and cancellations is very costly for airlines. And passengers can take their loyalty to other carriers if they are not satisfied with service levels,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General. “The added layer of expense that this regulation will impose will not create a new incentive, but it will have to be recouped –which is likely to have an impact on ticket prices.”

Last year, the U.S. Department of Transportation launched an “airline customer service dashboard” — a one-stop-shop displaying information on commitments made by U.S. airlines in the event that something goes wrong.

The increased pressure on airlines comes after a 2022 summer travel season that drew widespread delays and cancellations.