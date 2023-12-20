WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – At a rally in Iowa Tuesday, former President Trump claimed he’s never read “Mein Kampf” in response to claims he echoed Adolf Hitler by saying immigrants are “poisoning the blood” of the U.S.

“And it’s true, they’re destroying the blood of our country. That’s what they’re doing,” Trump proclaimed. “I never read Mein Kampf. They said, ‘oh Hitler said that’ in a much different way.”

The original quote came on Saturday, which prompted a resurfacing of a 1990 Vanity Fair article with Ivana Trump, the former president’s first wife. Ivana claimed that, from time to time, Donald read Hitler’s collected speeches in “My New Order.”

Rather than deny the connection to Hitler at his Iowa speech, Trump instead continued to make baseless claims about immigrants.

“They could be very unhealthy” he conjected. “They could bring in disease that’s going to catch on in our country, but they do bring in crime.”

The speech happened while the Supreme Court of Colorado ruled that Trump will not appear on the Republican presidential primary ballot due to his alleged role in the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol.