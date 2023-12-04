MORGANTOWN (WTAJ) — Turnovers doomed the 25th ranked Lady Lions Monday at West Virginia, Penn State losing 83-65.

Penn State was ranked Monday for the first time in nine seasons, but said ranking was immediately put to test facing an unbeaten Mountaineers team.

Ja’Naiya Quinerly scored a game high 22 points, but it was WVU’s defense that ultimately doomed the Lady Lions.

“They got after us, caused us to really lose our composure,” said head coach Carolyn Kieger. “I thought the out-toughed us. They outplayed. us.”

Penn State turned the ball over 26 times, more than a third of its possessions, setting up 31 West Virginia Points.

“Turnovers have been an issue for us all year, so we really got a lock in,” Kieger added. “And tonight our point guards had 18 of the 26. So now we got to make sure our point guards are doing a better job.”

It was a tough night for much of Penn State’s backcourt. While Tay Valladay scored 18 off the bench, stars Makenna Marisa and Shay Ciezki were limited to 8 combined points on 3-14 shooting.

“We’re going to learn from this,” said Kieger. “West Virginia is a good team. We said it before. I think we’re going to have a lot of success in the Big 12 this year. They got depth, they got great guard play, they got great shooters, a really well versed team, and a lot of lessons to learn from tonight because we go into Ohio State next week and it’s going to be a very similar game plan and we got to take care of the ball.”

Penn State falls to 7-2 on the season, while WVU stays perfect at 8-0. Penn State plays next on Sunday at no. 12 Ohio State.