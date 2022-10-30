UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Winning football games in the Big Ten East is already hard enough. Penn State didn’t help themselves in Saturday’s loss to Ohio State, where the Nittany Lions turned the ball over four times.

Sean Clifford accounted for all four turnovers, a fumble and three interceptions, including a fourth quarter pick six. The three interceptions tied his season total.

Clifford threw for 371 yards and three touchdowns, but the turnovers helped seal the Nittany Lions’ fate.

“You know, it’s just about feeling the hurt, for sure,” said Clifford, who passed Trace McSorley for first place in career passing touchdowns. “There’s nothing wrong with that. And then getting back tomorrow and watching the film getting better and then wiping it.”

Those early interceptions helped spot Ohio State ten quick points. And while Penn State’s defense played lights out for three plus quarters, a steady stream of short fields proved costly.

James Franklin / Penn State Football Coach

“The game starts and ends, you know, with the turnovers,” said James Franklin. “We knew this type of opponent. We were going to have to be able to score points on their explosive on the offensive side of the ball. They’re explosive on the defensive side of the ball. Played our tail off, but made too many critical mistakes.”

Ohio State scored 21 points off turnovers, but the Nittany Lions managed to have more offensive yards than the Buckeyes.

No. 16 Penn State will play at Indiana on Saturday at 3:30