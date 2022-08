PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — At 4:35 a.m. in the 4700 block of Silverhill Road in Prince George’s County two men were shot.

Police are still investigating the shootings, both men were hit in the upper body and transported to hospital. Their current condition is unknown, DC News Now will be following this story for more information.

UPDATE: One of the victims transported to hospital has died upon arrival according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.