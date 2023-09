WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confirmed two shootings took place in DC minutes from each other on Saturday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Duncan Place NE at about 3:30 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She died at the hospital.

Minutes later, MPD announced another shooting took place in the 4600 block of Connecticut Ave NW. A man was found shot but was conscious and breathing.