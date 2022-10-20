Maryland men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard at a practice following the team’s media day on October 20, 2022.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) –Both the Maryland men’s and women’s basketball teams held their media days on Thursday at the XFINITY Center.

It’s the first media day with the Terps, for new men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard.

Willard comes to Maryland after five NCAA tournament appearances in 12 seasons at Seton Hall.

Since taking over the program, Willard has brought in key transfers graduate guards Jahmir Young (Charlotte) and Don Carey (Georgetown). Young and Carey, both natives of Upper Marlboro, Maryland in Prince George’s County are expected to lead the back court. Young is a DeMatha alum, while Carey attending Frederick Douglass high school.

“[Willard] has a lot of passion for the game, a lot of passion for his players,” junior guard Jahari Long, another transfer who played for Willard at Seton Hall told DC News Now. “You know he goes hard for us so you can really expect that. He really goes hard for the whole school is a whole.”

Sophomore forward Julian Reese, and seniors guard Hakim Hart and forward Donta Scott are key returners for the men’s team.

At his introductory press conference in March, Willard described Maryland’s head coaching job as a “top ten job in the country.” He maintained those expectations Thursday.

“It’s gonna be the same every year,” Willard said. “Big Ten championship. National championship. That’s the goal of this program.”

The women’s basketball team enters each season with high championship aspirations too.

In her 21st season at the helm, this iteration of head coach Brenda Frese’s squad features nine new players. Graduate guards Elisa Pinzan (South Florida), Abby Meyers (Princeton) and senior guard/forward Brinae Alexander (Vanderbilt) headline the transfers, while several key freshman could play a role as well.

Guards senior Diamond Miller and sophomore Shyanne Sellers, along with senior guard/forward Faith Masonius returning from are an injury, are all returning leaders for the team.

“Just like every season, you always get those goosebumps, the little chills, those butterflies in your stomach,” Miller said, exciting for this season.

Frese’s team is the No. 17 team in the AP preseason poll, the lowest her program has started the season since 2010.

“A lot of people don’t know our roster,” Frese said. “Our roster is a lot different. I actually think given all of the changes to still be in the top 25 speaks volumes for our program. For us then it’s just going out, obviously we’re going to have enough battles and ranked teams we’re going to play this year to show where we stand.”

The Maryland women’s basketball team will host an exhibition on Friday, October 28 to start their season against Frostburg State. The men will also start at home, hosting Niagra on Monday, November 7.